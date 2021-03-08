Charlottesville Host Lions Club helping to provide 24K meals to people in need

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The need for food since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic has been increasing at the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB). That’s why an organization in Charlottesville is stepping up to help those suffering from food insecurity.
The Charlottesville Host Lions Club donated $6,000 to the BRAFB Monday, march 8, in hopes of helping those who may be struggling right now.
“We know that food is the number one item that people are really lacking because of the pandemic situation and we thought it would be a good use of the money for providing meals for people,” Charlottesville Host Lions Club President Scott Brown said.
The money will help provide 24,000 meals.
“You give to the food bank and you know it’s going to a great cause and every dollar is going to be used wisely, so I’m glad to do this. This has been a fantastic experience,” Brown said.
BRAFB Director of Development Millie Winstead says this donation will help the food bank continue to provide meals to families in need.
“The donation today from the Lions Club - $6,000 - will go a long way. For every dollar donated to the food bank, we can provide food for four meals,” Winstead said.
If you’re in need of food assistance or you would like to volunteer with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, you can visit BRAFB.org for information on how to receive help or give back.
