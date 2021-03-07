Weather Pattern Change Soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More sunshine with a light northwest breeze ahead for Sunday. It’ll be a little cooler than average for this time of year. Overall nice for early March.
One more cold overnight into early Monday. The weather pattern becomes more spring-like for the middle and end of the work and school week. High temperatures will be much milder than average for the second week of March.
Dry weather will persist through at least Thursday.
Tracking a cold front due in to town by Friday. This will be our next best chance for some rain showers. Only a stray shower chance Friday. A better chance for some rain showers at this time later on Saturday. Turning more seasonable for next weekend.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs of 45 to 50 degrees. Light northwest breeze.
Sunday overnight: Clear, calm and cold. Lows in the 20s.
Monday: Sunshine with highs in the seasonable 50s. Light southwest breeze.
Monday night: Mainly clear and not as cold. Lows in the 30s.
Tuesday: Milder and mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70 degrees. Lows upper 30s.
Wednesday: Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Lows near 50.
Thursday: A little more humid. Partly sunny. Highs in the mild lower 70s. Lows in the 50s. Tree pollen will begin to increase mid and late next week.
Friday: Spotty shower chance. Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs lower 70s. Lows near 50.
Saturday: Shower chance. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.
