Updated information needed for those pre-registered to receive a vaccine

“It will give them an opportunity to confirm that they are in the system, but they can update their address info if they’ve moved, they can update anything else about their status that might change them from a 1B to a 1A, or a 1C to a 1B,” Avula said. “There are some data fields where they didn’t necessarily have the option to put in all the relevant information, and then in other cases, the relevant cases have changed. For example, clergy are now a part of 1B, where they weren’t several weeks ago.”