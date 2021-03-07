Rosie the Robot helping speed up saliva testing at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - “Rosie the Robot,” is now using her particular set of skills in UVA’s COVID-19 Be Safe Lab helping to process over 3,000 saliva samples every day.
Rosie began as UVA Assistant Professor of Biology John Campbell’s assistant in a neuroscience lab. When the demand for COVID-19 testing increased around the university community, Campbell donated the liquid handling robot to help process the saliva tests faster.
Once moved, the robot had to be reprogrammed, but now Rosie is using her new skills to help during the pandemic. The robot has been able to help detect the recent spike in cases. Although it was tough for Campbell to give up his robot, he says he’s glad to see it used for such a great cause.
“Knowing now, that she’s working at full capacity and really making a big difference for the whole UVA community really makes us proud,” he said.
Campbell says he hopes to have Rosie back in the neuroscience lab when the pandemic is over.
