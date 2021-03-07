Republican Philip Hamilton launches campaign for VA 57th district

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Philip Hamilton (R) has entered the House of Delegates race for Virginia’s 57th district.
He says he’s the first Republican to run in this district in 16 years. The seat, currently held by first-term incumbent Del. Sally Hudson (D), encompasses the City of Charlottesville and some of Albemarle County.
Hamilton launched his campaign with a kickoff event at Court Square on March 6.
“We need to start thinking about life after the pandemic and beyond COVID,” Hamilton said. “How are we going to recover from the economic devastation that’s been brought? I have many ideas for the folks of this district that I think will help everyone: Republicans, Democrats, Independents, all Americans, all Virginians.”
