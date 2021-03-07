No. 8 UVA women’s lax holds off No. 25 Louisville 13-12 to stay undefeated

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Freshman Maggie Bostain had a hat trick, and scored the game-winning goal, and the No. 8 Virginia women’s lacrosse team defeated No. 25 Louisville 13-12 on Saturday at Klöckner Stadium.
Bostain led the Cavaliers with a career-high three goals and one assist, and her game winner came with 5:46 remaining in the match, after a 5-1 run by Louisville had tied the game at 12-12.
Head coach Julie Myers says the ‘Hoos freshman class made a big impact.
“When that fire is really hot, from that heat of the moment of, ‘Oh gosh, we really need this,’ hopefully they learn that lesson even a little bit quicker,” says Myers, “to just stay composed, stay in the moment, and just the details of executing the simplest of things, that will help you win a game.”
Senior Taylor Regan adds, “We kind of let Louisville back in it in the 2nd half, which isn’t the best feeling, but definitely, securing the win feels good. We all have strong lacrosse IQ’s. We’re all very confident, and we knew at the end of the day we were gonna pull it out.”
Virginia (3-0, 2-0 ACC) will be back in action at home against George Mason on Wednesday.
