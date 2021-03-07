No. 8 UVA men’s lax downs Air Force 20-4

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Eleven different players scored goals, and the No. 8 Virginia men’s lacrosse team beat Air Force 20-4 on Saturday at Klöckner Stadium.
Charlie Bertrand scored a game-high four goals, while Peter Garno recorded the first hat trick of his career with three goals in the 1st quarter.
Former STAB star Connor Shellenberger dished out four assists, as did Matt Moore.
Senior midfielder Regan Quinn had two goals and one assist for UVA, which led 9-1 after one quarter, and 13-4 at halftime.
Virginia (5-1, 1-1 ACC) will be back in action on Thursday at home against No. 1 North Carolina.
