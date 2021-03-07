Liberation and Freedom Day Celebration Week ends with documentary screenings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The week-long celebration of Liberation and Freedom Day is drawing to a close this weekend. This year, many of the events were mostly virtual due to COVID-19.
On Saturday, the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center live-streamed a new documentary called The Coachman, highlighting the history of the Dickerson family, whose ancestors were enslaved laborers in Albemarle County.
The documentary shows the deep history of the Dickerson lineage, as well as how many descendants of enslaved laborers still live in the greater Charlottesville area.
Filmmaker Lorenzo Dickerson says he made the film to learn more about his own roots, and uncover more information about historical family lineages that are still connected to the area today.
“My family couldn’t follow the story line because I was giving them bits and pieces of information, so I thought ‘Why not make a film so they could watch it from beginning to end and really know the family story?’ and that’s how The Coachman came about,” Dickerson said.
The week-long celebration ends with one final documentary screening on Sunday.
