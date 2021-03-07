Augusta County revamps small business loan program

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re hoping to start a business in Augusta County, now may be your opportunity.
Augusta County has revamped its small business loan program. Loans are now available for up to$20,000 with terms of one to five years.
This is in partnership with the Staunton Creative Community Fund, allowing loans to be combined between Augusta County and the SCCF.
“The good thing about these loans is, yes, this loan fund is available for $20,000 per loan, but it can be packaged with other Staunton Creative Community Fund Loans or traditional bank loans,” Director of Economic Development and Marketing Rebekah Castle said.
The application can be found here.
