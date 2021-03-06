Search ongoing for missing man along Blue Ridge Parkway

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The National Park Service and local law enforcement agencies are looking for a missing man in the Roanoke area of the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Brent Gibson, 26, of Bedford County, was last known to be at the Roanoke River Overlook. His vehicle was found there March 3, 2021.
Gibson is described as white, 6′5″ and about 240 pounds, according to the Park Service.
According to the AWARE Foundation, he clocked out for lunch that day around noon from his workplace in Vinton, and never returned to work.
AWARE says his cell phone, keys and other belongings were in his truck when it was found.
Anyone who may have seen or talked to Gibson, or who has dashcam video of the overlook area from between noon and 3 p.m. Wednesday, is asked to call Parkway Dispatch at 828-298-2491.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.