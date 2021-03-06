Ruckersville man suffers life-threatening injuries in a crash in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Ruckersville man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Madison County Friday afternoon.
According to Virginia State Police, the 33-year-old man led a state trooper on a chase after providing false information when he was pulled over for speeding north on Route 29 near Wolftown-Hood Road.
The man continued north on Rt. 29 and attempted to crossover Rt. 29. The car he was driving, a 2006 Chrysler 300, hit a southbound 2006 Ford E350 that was traveling in the left lane. The impact caused the Ford to collide with a 2004 Toyota Highlander that was attempting to merge onto Rt. 29 South from South Main Street.
The driver of the Chrysler suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
Four people in the other two cars suffered minor injuries.
The crash shut down southbound Route 29 near South Main Street for several hours.
Police say charges are pending.
