Pleasant weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to our north will keep temperatures a little below normal for the weekend. Some cloudiness, associated with low pressure to our south, will thin by late morning. As high pressure drifts east, a southwest wind will begin to warm conditions into the 60s and 70s next week. Our chance for a few showers will increase by next Friday into the weekend. Have a great and safe weekend !
Today: Becoming mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 50s
Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, mostly clear & cold, Low: mid 20s
Sunday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: upper 40s...Low: low 20s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Friday: Increasing cloudiness, stray shower, High: low 70s...Low: around 50
