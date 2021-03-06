No. 21 UVA beats Louisville 68-58; Wins ACC Regular Season Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sam Hauser scored a game-high 24 points, and the No. 21 UVA men’s basketball team won 68-58 at Louisville on Saturday.
The Cavaliers (17-6, 13-4 ACC) are the ACC Regular Season Champions for the 10th time in program history, and the 5th under head coach Tony Bennett.
Notre Dame upset No. 11 Florida State (15-5, 11-4 ACC) earlier in the day, which gave the ‘Hoos a chance to play for the title.
The UVA defense limited Louisville to 36.8 percent shooting from their field (21-of-57), including 5-of-13 three-pointers.
Hauser pulled down a team-high eight rebounds, to go with his 24 points.
Trey Murphy III chipped in 17 points, while Jay Huff had 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 blocks.
