No. 21 UVA beats Louisville 68-58; Wins ACC Regular Season Championship
Virginia's Sam Hauser drives to the basket during the first half as the Louisville Cardinals took on the Virginia Cavaliers at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Saturday. March 6, 2021 (Source: Alton Strupp/Courier Journal/Courier Journal)
By Mike Shiers | March 6, 2021 at 6:41 PM EST - Updated March 6 at 6:41 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sam Hauser scored a game-high 24 points, and the No. 21 UVA men’s basketball team won 68-58 at Louisville on Saturday.

The Cavaliers (17-6, 13-4 ACC) are the ACC Regular Season Champions for the 10th time in program history, and the 5th under head coach Tony Bennett.

Notre Dame upset No. 11 Florida State (15-5, 11-4 ACC) earlier in the day, which gave the ‘Hoos a chance to play for the title.

The UVA defense limited Louisville to 36.8 percent shooting from their field (21-of-57), including 5-of-13 three-pointers.

Hauser pulled down a team-high eight rebounds, to go with his 24 points.

Trey Murphy III chipped in 17 points, while Jay Huff had 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 blocks.

