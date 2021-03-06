CVS is allowing teachers to get vaccinated. How will that impact central Virginia school districts?

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a new system in place for vaccinating teachers and school workers in Virginia, but for two of our area’s largest school districts, it might not be a game-changer.
CVS pharmacies across Virginia will add K-12 teachers to the list of those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. At Albemarle County and Charlottesville City schools, the majority of their vaccine plans are already done.
“We’ve gotten the vast majority of our people in the system with at least one shot, if not both shots,” said Beth Baptist, the chair of Charlottesville City Schools’ COVID-19 Advisory Committee.
That’s welcome news for Charlottesville students and staff, especially as the school district prepares to welcome back some PreK-6th graders to the classroom. It’s been over a month since the Blue Ridge Health District started vaccinating teachers.
“The Blue Ridge Health [District] has been absolutely wonderful in working to try to help get our teachers in this community to get their vaccines,” Baptist said.
The efforts have included clinics at the Kmart site, which both school districts say have been helpful.
“The momentum has really picked up,” said Phil Giaramita, a spokesperson for Albemarle County Public Schools. “By the end of this month, we expect all of our employees who are interested in receiving a vaccine will have received either a first or second vaccine, or been scheduled.”
Baptist says the CVS news is still good news. There is still some staff waiting for a shot, and perhaps some have been waiting for a single-dose vaccine, like the newly approved Johnson & Johnson shot.
Giaramita says more supply is always a good thing.
“They’ll open up some slots at the Kmart shopping center or the Big Lots shopping center for other members of the community,” he said.
Virginia CVS pharmacies are still vaccinating people 65-and-older in addition to teachers, daycare and preschool workers, and staff.
To see if vaccine appointments at CVS are available you can click here. Note that this is completely separate from the Virginia Department of Health or the Blue Ridge Health District.
