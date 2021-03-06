COVID-19 cost UVA hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is feeling the financial burdens of COVID-19.
UVA Spokesperson Brian Coy says the pandemic cost the school more than $250 million in the last two fiscal years.
The university lost housing and dining fees, launched COVID-19 apps, provided PPE, and shifted gears to support mass virus testing efforts.
“It goes without saying, this has been a dynamic year on all fronts,” Bob Blue with UVA Foundation Board of Directors said. “COVID expenses, hybrid learning, virtual board meetings...the list goes on and on. It’s been an extraordinarily challenging year for students, for faculty, staff, and senior members of the administration.”
A big concern is how the financial blow will affect tuition and fees. The University of Virginia Board of Visitors decided to defer discussion about tuition in its meeting Friday. However, the university is looking to draw up a new package in the coming weeks.
