Cold Overnight, Cool Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A very dry air mass, calm wind and clear sky will allow for a quick drop in temperature overnight. Frosty levels by dawn.
More sunshine with a light northwest breeze ahead for Sunday. It’ll be a little cooler than average for this time of year. Overall nice for early March.
One more cold overnight into early Monday. The weather pattern becomes more spring-like for the middle and end of the work and school week. High temperatures will be much milder than average for the second week of March.
Dry weather will persist through about Thursday.
Tracking a cold front due in to town by Friday. This will be our next best chance for some rain showers. Rain showers look to exit next Saturday morning. It’ll become drier and more seasonable later on next weekend at this time.
Saturday night: Clear, calm and cold. Lows in the 20s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs of 45 to 50 degrees.
Sunday overnight: Clear, calm and cold. Lows in the 20s.
Monday: Sunshine with highs in the seasonable 50s. Lows in the 30s.
Tuesday: Milder and mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows upper 30s.
Wednesday: Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Lows near 50.
Thursday: A little more humid. Partly sunny. Highs in the mild lower 70s. Lows in the 50s. Tree pollen will begin to increase mid and late next week.
Friday: A few rain showers. Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs lower 70s. Lows near 50.
Saturday: Morning rain showers exit. Becoming partly to mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s.
