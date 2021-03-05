WPD responds to reports of bicyclist hit by vehicle

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — The Waynesboro Police Department says officers responded to reports of a bicyclist that had been hit by a vehicle Wednesday, March 3.
According to a Facebook post from WPD, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the area of Lyndhurst Road and Jefferson Avenue. Officials say the vehicle had left the scene.
According to the police department, witnesses report the vehicle was an older model black four-door Honda Civic.
The Waynesboro Police Department asks anyone who witnesses or captured video of the incident to contact it at 540-942-6675.
