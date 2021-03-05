SPCA Rummage Store to reopen March 16

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s SPCA Rummage Store is reopening soon after closing its doors weeks ago.
On March 16, the rummage store will welcome customers back after having work done on its building. Staff say they have plenty of new spring items ready for sale. The proceeds benefit homeless animals living at the shelter.
”It’s a huge impact, not only the sale of the items which are donated, but also then people ask ‘Oh, where does the money go? Where’s the shelter?’ So maybe they come in and check out an adoptable animal,” Moriah Good, CASPCA marketing director, said.
If you would like to donate, the staff is requesting you wait until March 16.
