PVCC offering Career Pathways Expo virtually to high school students

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College (PVCC) is offering its 8th Annual Career Pathways Expo virtually for students from Charlottesville, as well as Albemarle, Greene, and Nelson counties.
Registered guests are invited to participate in the events held each Friday through the month of March. The sessions will explore a range of career opportunities with local employers. They also aim to teach students to understand how education and training, career choice, and student loans impact personal finances.
“This is helpful for students not only to chat with these employers and see what it’s really like, but also to get their foot in the door with some networking,” PVCC Youth Program Manager Laura Baxter said.
Students from other school systems and homeschooled students are also welcome to join for a $5 fee.
Students can register at any point throughout the month. The sessions are recorded and can be accessed at later dates by students, as well.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.