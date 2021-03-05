Nursing homes see a decline in cases, restrictions stay for now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Long-term care facilities and nursing homes in central Virginia are closer than ever before to getting back to normal. The lockdown lasted a year, yet they are still not completely in the clear.
Thousands of nursing home staff and residents across Virginia are now fully vaccinated. Blue Ridge Health District Spokesperson Kathryn Goodman says we are already seeing the impact of this in their data.
In a statement to NBC29, BRHD says COVID-19 cases decreased significantly across local long-term care facilities. That means there are far fewer sick people in nursing homes and assisted living centers.
“Currently, the national data is suggesting that we are seeing a big, significant decline in deaths in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. I’ve asked the team to pull that data together for Virginia specifically,” State Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said.
Those that new exposures, the health district says, can be attributed to people outside of the homes.
That’s why visitation measures are still in place for the time being and will likely stay that way for a while despite the vaccinations.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.