First Weekend of March Outlook

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A northwest wind flow will keep temperatures near or a little below average for the first weekend of March. Brisk during the day and near calm overnight.
Just a few high, thin clouds overhead as a southern storm system stays well away from our region.
Our fair weather friend, high pressure will keep our weather pattern dry for many more days. As that high moves east on Monday, our wind flow will turn more to the south. This will usher in warmer, more spring-like conditions beginning next Tuesday.
Tracking the progress of a slow moving front due in late next week. Right now, it’s over the Pacific Northwest. Any rain chance may hold off until next Thursday night.
Tree pollen will also begin to increase later on next week as the temperatures rise.
Friday overnight: Clear and chilly. Near calm overnight. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s. Some frost.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy during the afternoon. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s.
Saturday night: Clear and cold. Lows in the 20s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the frosty 20s.
Monday: Sunshine with highs in the 50s. Lows lower 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s. Lows Upper 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Milder and more humid. Highs lower 70s. Shower chance perhaps by Thursday night. Lows in the 50s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Highs in the spring-like lower 70s.
