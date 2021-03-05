EFN helping Boys & Girls Club provide healthy snacks to Southwood community

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Since 2011, the Charlottesville/Albemarle Emergency Food Network (EFN) has donated nearly $100,000, helping the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia (BGCCV) provide thousands of healthy snacks and meals to youth.
EFN’s support has largely benefited the Southwood Club, which serves nearly 130 children each day.
BGCCV Chief Operating Officer Mia Woods says these donations help serve an area that otherwise wouldn’t qualify for help due to school district designations
“That’s why Emergency Food Network is even more important in that area because we can’t find another way to fill in those resources,” Woods said.
Woods says the gifts of grocery store gift cards helps the club go out and select snacks that are healthy and they know the kids will eat.
The donations provide over 1,500 healthful snack and meals per month
