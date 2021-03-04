Chilly and Still Breezy Friday. Nice, but Cool Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cooler and breezy conditions prevailed Thursday, but still nice for early March. We will trend colder in the short term, but temperatures will warm again next week. Friday still breezy and chilly, highs likely to hold in the 40s for most locations. The weekend is sunny and dry, but still cool during the day and cold at night. As we move into next week, temperatures will start to rebound back to milder levels. Currently, looking to remain dry until the end of next week. Enjoy!
Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Still a breeze Lows mid to upper 20s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, chilly, breezy. Highs mostly in the 40s. Lows mid to upper 20s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to near 50. Lows mid to upper 20s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows upper 20s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs mid to upper 50s.Lows low to mid 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows near 40.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs upper 60s to 70 degrees. Lows near 50.
Thursday: Sun and clouds, warm. Late rain possible. Highs around 70.
