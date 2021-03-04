Chilly and Still Breezy Friday. Nice, but Cool Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cooler and breezy conditions prevailed Thursday, but still nice for early March. We will trend colder in the short term, but temperatures will warm again next week. Friday still breezy and chilly, highs likely to hold in the 40s for most locations. The weekend is sunny and dry, but still cool during the day and cold at night. As we move into next week, temperatures will start to rebound back to milder levels. Currently, looking to remain dry until the end of next week. Enjoy!