On the chilly side

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to our northwest is providing a steady northwest wind today. We can expect mostly sunny conditions for the remainder of the day. As the sun sets tonight, temperatures will tumble into the 20s. Overall the weekend will be sunny, and a few degrees below average. By next week, as high pressure drifts east, a southwest wind will move across the area. Temperatures will boost into the 60s and 70s. By the end of the week we could see a few showers. Have a great and safe weekend ?