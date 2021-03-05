Charlottesville, Albemarle County School Boards meet ahead of expanded return to school

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Ahead of scheduled returns-to-school, Albemarle County and Charlottesville School Boards both met, virtually, on Thursday. The county discussed its upcoming budget, while the city discussed a number of policies.
The city’s meeting started with a lengthy public comment session. In less than a week, some PreK-6th grade students can come back to the classroom, but only specific Buford Middle and Charlottesville High School students. This led to an outpouring of support for an in-person option for those students, from those students.
“Among me and my classmates, the effects of this vary from numbness and burnout to academic failure and depression,” said 11th grader Lydia Shimer. “The struggle is different for all of us, but the solution is the same: a return to in-person learning and support services.”
Emerson Thielmann, a fellow Black Knight and ninth-grade student, said, “I have no idea what my peers in any of my classes look like. I don’t even know half of their names.”
It wasn’t only the students, but also their families expressing concerns that they are seeing.
“It’s been heart wrenching to see their interest kind of wane a and their level of learning start to drop off, because who can really blame them with what we’re asking of them right now?” said Rachel Thielmann, the mother of two CHS students including the aforementioned Emerson.
Later in the meeting, the school board discussed the pros and cons of an in-person return for Buford and Charlottesville High students. They heard from the student-rep, Je’Saun Johnson, about how a move to a hybrid model may disrupt a routine. Each school board member shared their opinion, citing the importance of everything: from mental health, to student activities, to providing stability, and the level of synchronous learning for virtual learners.
Then, just after 11:00 p.m., the board voted 4-3 in favor of a hybrid model for 7-12 grade students at Charlottesville High School and Buford Middle School, starting after spring break.
Meanwhile, during the county’s Zoom meeting, there was a hearing on the over $200 million budget request. The board heard about plans for some spending, including an incentive to give all first-year teachers $1,000.
“The local hiring process has become extremely competitive, and research indicates the need to offer additional financial assistance and incentives to support teachers to transition them into their new careers,” said Maya Kumazawa, the director of budget and planning.
County schools say this incentive will also help increase the number of minority teachers in its district.
The city school board also discussed new pathways to identifying gifted students, how it will keep schools safe after it ended the memorandum of understanding with the city’s police department to provide school resource officers, and how it will transport students to-and-from school.
