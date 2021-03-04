Roy Wheeler Realty Company announces merger with Howard Hanna Real Estate

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One of Virginia’s oldest real estate companies is in for a big change: Roy Wheeler Realty Company, founded in 1927, is merging with Howard Hanna Real Estate.
Howard Hanna was founded in Pittsburgh but now operates in 12 states and is the largest privately-owned real estate company in America. Roy Wheeler CEO Michael Guthrie says that the merger was the right opportunity at the right time, and with the right company.
“They’re just an incredibly gracious, privately-owned company, which is what Roy Wheeler Realty Company has been for almost 100 years,” Guthrie explained. “Both companies are really committed to community service, giving back to the community, providing quality service in a professional way.”
Guthrie says part of what made Hanna the right company to merge with was a long-time personal and professional relationship. Despite the merger, both companies say much will remain the same for Roy Wheeler, including the name and realtors.
“For the folks who know Roy Wheeler and love Roy Wheeler, nothing changes in terms of the incredible customer service and dedication to the community,” Howard Hanna President Hoby Hanna said. “What we’re going to be able to bring, with the size and leverage that we can bring to the table for the consumers, is some real innovation in real estate.”
Hanna highlights several programs that the company offers, including a 100% money back guarantee and a “buy before you sell,” mortgage, allowing homeowners to use equity in a home they are selling to buy a home before their home has sold.
