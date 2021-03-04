Governor Northam tours in-person learning and career technical education programs at Louisa Co. High School

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County was one of the first school districts in the commonwealth to offer an in-person learning option. With the deadline for all schools statewide to have one less than two weeks away, Governor Ralph Northam paid a visit to Louisa County High School to see how they’re tackling the pandemic.
It was an opportunity for the governor to see first hand what in-person instruction during the pandemic might look like, at a school that’s been doing it for seven months.
“They’ve been one of the leaders here in Louisa County,” Gov. Northam said. “They have proven with their students, with their staff, their teachers, that it can be done safely and responsibly. I commend that they’ve just done a wonderful job with it and it’s kind of a treat to be here.”
The school that has been transformed for virus safety, with universal masking, designated sides of hallways and staircases for students and staff to walk on, and temperature checks at every entry.
“I really feel strongly that our folks have done such a great job,” Louisa County Public Schools (LCPS) Superintendent Doug Straley said. “They’re the model of how it should be done, to keep things safely so we can have in person school.”
Since the governor put the March 15 deadline in place, all but one district has developed an in-person option, even if questions about enforcement remain.
“I think everybody agrees that our students need to be back in classrooms,” Northam said. “Nobody argues against that. We just want to make sure that we do it safely and responsibly.”
It was also a chance for Northam to tour the school’s career technical education (CTE) program, which is a point of pride for LCPS.
“We feel like we have a very robust CTE program here in Louisa,” Straley said. “We’re excited about all the offerings we have, and we’re looking at expanding those offerings even next year, to even more.”
Northam toured the school’s auto tech, nursing, construction, culinary, animal systems and cosmetology programs and even stopped by an AP U.S. Government class for a pop quiz.
“(It’s) preparing these students at the high school level for tomorrow’s workforce,” Northam said. “That’s the way we keep our economy strong.”
Almost one year on from schools closing their doors for the year, Governor Northam says from what the state and schools have learned of the virus he does not anticipate needing to shut schools down again, even with potential surges.
