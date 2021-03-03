Cooler and Breezy Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a pleasantly mild Wednesday, temperatures will quickly cool down for the late week and this weekend. Still we will continue with a dry stretch of March days through the weekend and into the middle of next week. A dry, cold front will move south of the region overnight and usher in a shift of the wind and a cooler air mass, as Canadian high pressure moves our way from the Great Lakes. Sunny, breezy and cooler Thursday with highs ranging form the upper 40s to around 50 in the Valley to low and mid 50s across Central Virginia. Winds out of the northwest with gusts 20-30 mph. Friday still breezy and chilly, highs likely to hold in the 40s for most locations. The weekend is sunny and dry, but still cool during the day and cold at night. As we move into next week, temperatures will start to rebound back to milder levels. Currently, looking to remain dry until the end of next week.