Child in central Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health announced Thursday, March 4, that a child in central Virginia died from coronavirus complications.
The death marks the first of a child with COVID-19 under the age of 10 in the state.
According to the health department, the child died from a chronic health condition and coronavirus.
“Our heartfelt condolences are extended to the family and friends of this child,” State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. said in Thursday’s release “While fewer cases of COVID-19 are reported in children compared with adults, children are not immune to the disease.”
VDH says there have been more than 80 COVID-19 deaths among children under 5 years old and more than 180 COVID-19 deaths among children 5 to 17 years old across the country.
“At a time when vaccination efforts give us reason to be hopeful, we cannot let down our guard,” Oliver said in the release. “Please continue to do the things we know to protect others because they reduce virus spread – get vaccinated when it’s your turn, wear a face mask, stay 6 feet away from others when outside the home, avoid large crowds, and wash your hands often.”
The death will be reflected on the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 data dashboard Friday, March 5, 2021.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.