American Historian Reflects on Liberation and Freedom Days

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A woman Time Magazine once named one of the people changing the South wrapped up a day of celebration of the 156th anniversary of the escape of enslaved people from Charlottesville and Albemarle County.
Christi Coleman is an American historian and the Executive Director of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation. She’s servied as the CEO of some of the nation’s most prominent museums over the last three decades.
In tribute to Liberation and Freedom Days, Coleman talked about how it is completely normal that our understanding of history changes all the time.
“History have never been for the dead” said Coleman. “It is always about the living. It is always about their condition. It is always about what becomes important to a community as it is trying to navigate a plethora of issues.”
Charlottesville’s celebration of Liberation and Freedom Days continues through Saturday.
