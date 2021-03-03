What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Wall to wall sunshine will be with us for the remainder of the day. Southwest wind has helped boost temperatures into the upper 50s and lower 60s. A developing weak cold front is heading our way. While no rain is expected, we will see a quick shot of colder temperatures. Many locations will be stuck in the 40s Friday. By the weekend, we’ll see temperatures rebound back into the low to mid 50s, which is seasonal for this time of year. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & great !, High: low 60s
Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: mid 30s
Thursday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 20s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: around 30
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: uper 50s...Low: mid 30s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s.
