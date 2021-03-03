Virginia Film Festival announces 2021 dates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Film Festival is planning to run from October 27-31, 2021.
VAFF also announced Wednesday, March 3, that a final decision has yet to be made on the presentation format of this year’s festival. Officials say they will monitor safety guidelines, as well.
“As we all know, this is an evolving environment as it relates to live presentations,” VAFF Director and University of Virginia Vice Provost for the Arts Jody Kielbasa said in Wednesday’s release. “While we look forward to returning to in-person events inside theaters, we are committed to doing so only if and when we receive guidance from health experts that it is safe to do so. With that in mind, we are currently considering all safe options for the 2021 festival, and we look forward to sharing more information as it becomes available.”
The festival also announced its annual Call for Entries is now open. Open to any filmmaker from around the world, the Call for Entries highlights the work of new voices in the filmmaking world. Accepted films will be eligible for category-specific Audience and Programmers’ Awards.
Virginia residents and students at Virginia schools are eligible to have their entry fees waived. The fees for non-Virginia filmmakers submitting by the regular deadline of Monday, June 14, will be $35 for features and $15 for shorts submissions. Those submitting by the extended deadline of Monday, July 5, may do so for $50 for features and $25 for shorts. The fee for students outside of Virginia to submit a film is $10.
For complete submission guidelines and waiver codes, visit virginiafilmfestival.org/submit-a-film. All questions should be submitted to vaffsubmissions@virginia.edu. For more information on the Virginia Film Festival, visit virginiafilmfestival.org.
