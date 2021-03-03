UVA men’s soccer shuts out George Mason in spring season opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s soccer team scored three goals in the first half, and the Cavaliers beat George Mason 3-0 on Tuesday at Klöckner Stadium.
UVA struck twice in the first eleven minutes of the match, as Kevin Ogudugu assisted on a goal by Axel Gunnarsson in the 8th minute, and Ogudugu followed with his first tally as a member of the Cavaliers less than three minutes later.
Nick Berghold scored a header off a corner kick from Jeremy Verley late in the 1st half.
“Great win,” says head coach George Gelnovatch. “It’s always good to score three goals, and have a clean sheet, a shutout. That’s a great starting point to opening up the spring.”
Redshirt freshman goalie Alex Rando made three saves, and earned his second victory of the season, as well has his second-career shutout.
Virginia (4-4-1) is scheduled to be back in action on Sunday at home against Notre Dame.
