Sunny and warmer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a cold start, conditions are expected to warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s. High pressure will provide wall to wall sunshine today. Meanwhile, we are tracking a weak cold front that will move through tonight. While it is expected to come through dry, it will bring in a northwest wind. Temperatures will begin to cool Thursday,with 40s by Friday. Right now, the weekend looks great with sunshine and seasonal conditions. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & great !...High: low 60s
Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: mid 30s
Thursday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 20s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: around 30
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s
