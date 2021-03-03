Sunny and warmer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a cold start, conditions are expected to warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s. High pressure will provide wall to wall sunshine today. Meanwhile, we are tracking a weak cold front that will move through tonight. While it is expected to come through dry, it will bring in a northwest wind. Temperatures will begin to cool Thursday,with 40s by Friday. Right now, the weekend looks great with sunshine and seasonal conditions. Have a great and safe day !