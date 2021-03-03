Research institute awards $80K in grants to projects in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The integrated Translational Health Research Institute of Virginia (iTHRIV) awarded grants this year totaling $80,000 to two community-focused research projects in Charlottesville.
One is a study by Jenny Roe, director of the UVA School of Architecture’s Center of Design and Health. She is partnering with Jefferson Area Board for Aging to study the impact nature experiences could have on seniors’ well-being.
The other program aims at improving access to Medicaid for noncitizen children. This will be studied by Dianne Pappas a pediatrician at UVA Health with help from the Legal Aid Justice Center in Charlottesville.
The pilot grant program is part of iTHRIV’s goal to encourage researchers and community organizations to work together.
“There is no doubt in my mind that health research will be much better when community organization that and community members are involved in every single phase of research,” iTHRIV Partnership Manager Kristin Miller said.
