Piedmont Virginia Community College is helping people earn their GED

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College says over 20,000 people in our area don’t have their GED and the college is ready to help.
The college’s Jefferson Adult Career Education Department is helping Virginians earn their GED for free. When students enroll in an adult education program, costs will be covered for each subject, through a state initiative.
“I think during the pandemic it’s really come to light how important that GED or high school diploma is,” Director of TJACE Carrol Coffey said. “We know most employers require that or they screen using that.”
PVCC says there are currently over 400 people in the program and anyone who would like to register can reach out to the college.
