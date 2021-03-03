One person rescued from partially-submerged vehicle in Virginia river

Roanoke Fire-EMS rescued a person from a partially submerged vehicle. (Source: Roanoke Fire-EMS)
By WDBJ | March 3, 2021 at 2:42 PM EST - Updated March 3 at 4:24 PM

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person was safely removed from a submerged vehicle in the Roanoke River Wednesday, March 3, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. The person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The department said the rescue took around 30 minutes from the initial dispatch time.

Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday for the water rescue at 13th Street and North Avenue NE.

Crews arrived to find a vehicle partially submerged in the water with one person still inside.

