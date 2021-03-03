No. 16 UVA baseball tops George Washington 11-1 at Disharoon Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team scored eleven runs on eleven hits, as the 16th ranked Cavaliers defeated George Washington 11-1 on Tuesday at Disharoon Park.
Head coach Brian O’Connor says, “We did not, from an offensive standpoint at North Carolina, do a very good job of getting the leadoff batter on. I think I can count them on one hand, the amount of times in the 27 innings that we had a leadoff guy on, and tonight, we had five out of the eight innings, and certainly, that makes a difference in your offensive production.”
Nic Kent, Max Cotier, and Brendan Rivoli each had two hits for the ‘Hoos.
Nate Savino went 4.2 innings on the mound, giving up one run on four hits while striking out four.
UVA (5-3, 1-2 ACC) is scheduled to open a series at Florida State on Friday.
