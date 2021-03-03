More than 2K vaccines have so far been given at Madison Co. COVID-19 vaccine clinic

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Madison County Volunteer Fire Company has hosted a COVID-19 vaccination clinic every Wednesday since February 4.
Folks with appointments have been greeted by volunteers, and school nurses have been on hand to help with giving shots.
John Sherer, the chief of emergency management for Madison Co., says it’s really been a whole-county effort to run the clinic as smoothly as it has gone so far.
“Everybody just wants to help out in some way, everybody in the community. It’s a group effort and Madison is small, so we’re blessed in that respect. Everybody sort of looks out for everybody else,” Sherer said.
Sherer says they have been averaging about 400 appointments per Wednesday and have vaccinated more than 2,000 people so far.
The clinic will continue to run as long as allotments allow.
