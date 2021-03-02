Milder Wednesday. Pleasant March Days This Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A welcomed dry and pleasant stretch of early March weather days will take us through the rest of this week, the weekend and early next week. Some temperature swings the next few days, but dry. A milder day Wednesday, as highs top out in the upper 50s to low 60s. A dry cold front will cool temperatures down a bit for the late week, but still pleasant and sunshine to enjoy. High pressure over the Mid-Atlantic will keep us with a largely dry pattern through this weekend and into the start of next week. Enjoy!
Tonight: Mostly clear, seasonable. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows low to mid 30s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, nice, cooler. Highs low 50 to mid 50s. Lows upper 20s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs upper 40s to around 50. Lows upper 20s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows upper 20s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 50s. Lows low 30s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 50s.Lows mid 30s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, mild. Highs low 60s.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.