Dozens speak out against potential new housing in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens spoke out at a public hearing Tuesday night against a development company’s hope to rezone almost twenty acres of land in Albemarle County’s Hollymead area.
RST Development out of Virginia Beach wants to build up to 370 residential units off of Route 29 that would be split between 259 multifamily units for rental and 108 townhomes for sale.
The Forest Lakes and Hollymead HOA boards, representing 7000 residents, are among those opposing the rezoning.
“What is the expense that we’re willing to have those that already live here bear for this new development, particularly looking at traffic and the aesthetics, scope, and scale” said former Forest Lakes Board Member Sue Friedman.
An independent study done by a group objecting to the rezoning showed that the morning traffic at Ashwood Boulevard and Route 29 could increase by sixty percent.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.