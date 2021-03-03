Charlottesville sends letters to residents about improper parking in cul-de-sacs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Public Works has sent out letters to residents that live on or near a cul-de-sac, asking them to please refrain from parking their vehicles perpendicular to the curb.
The letter reminds folks that it is illegal to park perpendicular to the curb and only parallel parking is permitted.
Traffic engineer Brennan Duncan says it is a safety concern and hinders fire/rescue, delivery, and even snow removal in a cul-de-sac.
“We are trying to remind people this is how you’re supposed to park and make it easier for everyone, not just the people who live directly right there on the cul-de-sac,” Duncan said.
Duncan says there are over a hundred cul-de-sacs located in the city.
The letter states that offenders could be ticketed if they continue to park illegally and ultimately the privilege of parking in a cul-de-sac could be taken away all together.
