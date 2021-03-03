BRHD starting Johnson & Johnson vaccinations Friday, March 5

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District (BRHD) is getting ready to distribute its share of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The district said it received 2,000 doses of the single-shot vaccine on Tuesday. People next in line to receive their shot will get an email on Wednesday to schedule an appointment.
BRHD will start to administer the vaccine Friday at clinics designated for people ages 65 and older. The shot will also be administered at clinics on Saturday.
After that, the health district will not receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for another two weeks due to limited supply.
