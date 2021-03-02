18-24 year olds most likely to be scammed, BBB risk report finds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new report from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Central Virginia shows 18-24-year-olds are at a higher risk of being scammed.
BBB President and CEO Barry Moore says usually seniors get ripped off the most, but many younger people get too confident in their ‘tech-savvy’ skills. He says this happens often when it comes to buying pets online.
“Your seniors kind of were the ones getting scammed on the pets, but it’s now the younger folks, because again, it looks good and sounds good,” Moore said. “Many people order these things online, they don’t show up, your money’s gone, and you’ve been scammed.”
The BBB says many people are too embarrassed to admit they got scammed, but it helps to report it.
If you believe you have been scammed, visit bbb.org and submit your situation to the Scam Tracker.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.