VDOT works to fix sinkhole on Route 29

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation were out Tuesday March 2, working to repair a previous sinkhole in the median of Route 29 (Seminole Trail) south of Lewis and Clark Drive in Albemarle County.
The left southbound lane was closed so asphalt that has settled could be removed and the area patched to restore a smooth surface in the road.
The sinkhole is scheduled for a permanent repair beginning Monday, March 8, but VDOT determined that settling of the asphalt surface near the left side of the pavement need needed emergency work.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.