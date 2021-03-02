Survey open to vote for Virginia Lee Murray Elementary School name change

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -Virginia Lee Murray Elementary School’s name is currently under review and now you can weigh in with your opinion.
The review follows a School Board policy that requires all schools in the division named for an individual to conduct a review of their name.
The purpose is to ensure that school names are consistent with the division’s values, something many in the community say the current name, Virginia Lee Murray, encompasses.
“It is very important that people know who she was, what she was about, what she stood for. Predominately it was educating young people and it was serving the community,” committee chair Teller Stalfort said.
There is currently a list of ten names to choose from that includes the school’s current name. You can vote here.
