Rockfish Gap Outfitters searching for new owner

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Rockfish Gap Outfitters, located at the base of Afton Mountain in Waynesboro, is searching for a new owner.
The store specializes in gear for backpackers, bicyclists, campers, paddlers and hikers.
Rockfish Gap Outfitters opened in 1987 with Chuck Walker and partners taking control in 1998. Walker became sole owner in 2008.
Walker says its hard to walk away from the store, so he hopes to find a new owner for the store that is as passionate about the outdoors as he is.
“Its just time, I’m running out of steam, and I’d love to find somebody and basically have them take this over and maintain it for another 25 or 30 years,” Walker said.
Rockfish Gap Outfitters will remain open as Walker searches for the right owner to take over the store.
