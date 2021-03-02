No. 21 UVA men’s basketball beats Miami 62-51 on Senior Night

No. 21 UVA men’s basketball beats Miami 62-51 on Senior Night
ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia forward Sam Hauser (10) does past Miami guard Elijah Olaniyi (4) during the game Monday in Charlottesville. Virginia defeated Miami 62-51. (Source: ACC)
By Mike Shiers | March 1, 2021 at 8:19 PM EST - Updated March 1 at 8:19 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The No. 21 Virginia men’s basketball team ended a three-game losing skid with a 62-51 victory over Miami on Monday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

Sam Hauser had 18 points and 6 rebounds on Senior Night, while Trey Murphy III had 12 points and 6 rebounds.

UVA led 41-30 at halftime, and both teams scored 21 points in the 2nd half.

The ‘Hoos held the Canes to 38.5 percent shooting from the field (20-of-52), and they made 4-of-15 three-pointers.

Virginia made 8-of-22 shots from beyond the arc, and they connected on 23-of-57 overall (40.4 percent).

UVA (16-6, 12-4 ACC) is scheduled to be back in action on Saturday at Louisville in its regular season finale.

