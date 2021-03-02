No. 21 UVA men’s basketball beats Miami 62-51 on Senior Night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The No. 21 Virginia men’s basketball team ended a three-game losing skid with a 62-51 victory over Miami on Monday night at John Paul Jones Arena.
Sam Hauser had 18 points and 6 rebounds on Senior Night, while Trey Murphy III had 12 points and 6 rebounds.
UVA led 41-30 at halftime, and both teams scored 21 points in the 2nd half.
The ‘Hoos held the Canes to 38.5 percent shooting from the field (20-of-52), and they made 4-of-15 three-pointers.
Virginia made 8-of-22 shots from beyond the arc, and they connected on 23-of-57 overall (40.4 percent).
UVA (16-6, 12-4 ACC) is scheduled to be back in action on Saturday at Louisville in its regular season finale.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.