No. 16 UVA baseball preparing for challenges in the ACC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The 16th ranked Virginia baseball team dropped 2-of-3 games at North Carolina in its first ACC series of the season over the weekend.
All three games were decided by just one run.
Head coach Brian O’Connor says they are, of course, trying to win every game, but with all the talent in the conference, sometimes they have to make due with minor victories.
“Our sport is so different, in that we have 50 of these things,” says O’Connor. “It’s not like football, where you have ten (games). You have 50 of them. Candidly, sometimes when you go on the road in this league, sometimes getting out of town with one win can be a successful weekend.”
Virginia will host George Washington on Tuesday at three o’clock, and they will play at Florida State this weekend.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.