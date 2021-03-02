Nice late winter day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is now building in from the northwest. Although, temperatures are a little colder than normal, seeing sunshine seems like a fair trade. The ridge of high pressure will drift east, allowing a more southwest wind to develop. Temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s by Wednesday. A weak cold front is expected to move through late Wednesday into Thursday, but no rain is expected. Our dry stretch will be around through the middle of next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: around 50
Tonight: Mostly clear 7 cold, Low: around 30
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: around 30
Friday: Mostly sunny, high: low 50s...Low: upper 20s
Saturday: Partly sunny, high: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s
