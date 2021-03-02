Nice late winter day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is now building in from the northwest. Although, temperatures are a little colder than normal, seeing sunshine seems like a fair trade. The ridge of high pressure will drift east, allowing a more southwest wind to develop. Temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s by Wednesday. A weak cold front is expected to move through late Wednesday into Thursday, but no rain is expected. Our dry stretch will be around through the middle of next week. Have a great and safe day !